Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Stock Performance
NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.