Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Stock Performance

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

