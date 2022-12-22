Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

