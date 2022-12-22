Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
ORN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
