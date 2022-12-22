Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillenbrand (HI)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.