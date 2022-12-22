Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

