Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Citizens
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 791.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.