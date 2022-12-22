Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 24,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $243,327. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 791.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

