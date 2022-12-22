Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.
About Comstock
Further Reading
