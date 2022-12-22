Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

