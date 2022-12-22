Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.30 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. Metro has a one year low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a one year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.72.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

