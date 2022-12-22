Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($113.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($102.13) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMW opened at €84.15 ($89.52) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €81.60 and a 200 day moving average of €77.69. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($106.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

