Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VOW3 opened at €119.78 ($127.43) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($207.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.54.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.