LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

