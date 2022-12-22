IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Price Performance
IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
