Comparing LM Funding America (LMFA) & Its Competitors

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LM Funding America to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,563.00% -39.18% -38.35% LM Funding America Competitors -42.76% 6.89% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LM Funding America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 LM Funding America Competitors 250 1154 1683 62 2.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LM Funding America presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.60%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 60.66%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than its peers.

6.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America’s peers have a beta of 6.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 523% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 $4.76 million -0.32 LM Funding America Competitors $4.31 billion $843.51 million -2.83

LM Funding America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LM Funding America peers beat LM Funding America on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About LM Funding America

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.