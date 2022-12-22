ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($403.19) to €368.00 ($391.49) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($345.74) to €300.00 ($319.15) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($361.70) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €414.00 ($440.43) to €369.00 ($392.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $265.80 on Friday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $461.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

