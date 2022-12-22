Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th.
In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FAST opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
