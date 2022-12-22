Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

WEED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.