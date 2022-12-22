Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $458.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $19,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $464.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

