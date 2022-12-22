Comparing Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% CareView Communications -117.42% N/A -194.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airspan Networks and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.46 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -0.85 CareView Communications $7.80 million 1.46 -$10.08 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and CareView Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 346.97%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats CareView Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. In additions, it also provides SitterView and TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Lewisville, Texas.

