Critical Comparison: Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) versus P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85% P3 Health Partners -25.23% -604.64% -57.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Reunion Neuroscience presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 770.99%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 2.84 -$43.63 million N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $637.36 million 0.14 -$156.48 million N/A N/A

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

