Head to Head Comparison: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) versus ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZeroFox and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A PFSweb $277.30 million 0.44 $147.23 million ($0.80) -6.66

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50 PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZeroFox and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

ZeroFox presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than PFSweb.

Volatility and Risk

ZeroFox has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A -38.27% 5.94% PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79%

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

