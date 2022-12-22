Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

