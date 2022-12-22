Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $806.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

