Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $237.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Tuniu in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

