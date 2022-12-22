Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

