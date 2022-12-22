Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

