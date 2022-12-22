Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $63.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,829,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $1,568,486 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

