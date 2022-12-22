Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.