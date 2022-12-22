Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

TSLA stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

