Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

