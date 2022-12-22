Mizuho Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $285.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a twelve month low of $135.89 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

