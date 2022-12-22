StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
