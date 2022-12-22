StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

