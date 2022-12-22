Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. Tesla has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Tesla by 188.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 249.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

