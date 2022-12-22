Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $135.89 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

