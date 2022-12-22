Mizuho Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $285.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 52-week low of $135.89 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.