JMP Securities Cuts Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $2.75

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

SOND opened at 1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Sonder has a 12 month low of 0.90 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $13,094,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

