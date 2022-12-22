Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.77.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

