Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

TRUP stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $137.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,126,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Trupanion by 68.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

