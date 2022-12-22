Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

WMG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 688.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 376,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,456,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

