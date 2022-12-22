Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
