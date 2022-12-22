JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $170.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.15.

F5 stock opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 24,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in F5 by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

