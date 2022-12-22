Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

