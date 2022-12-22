Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Underperform

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $300.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 126,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,772.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,721.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,508 shares of company stock worth $319,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

