Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $46.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

