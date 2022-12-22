Truist Financial Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $255.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

NYSE PEN opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -269.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,624 shares of company stock worth $920,394 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

