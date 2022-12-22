Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. William Blair started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.
Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
