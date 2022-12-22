Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. William Blair started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

