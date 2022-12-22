Truist Financial Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $252.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $230.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $12,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 19,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

