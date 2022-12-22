Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

