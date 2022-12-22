Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.