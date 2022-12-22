Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

