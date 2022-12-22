IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

