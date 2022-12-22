PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

