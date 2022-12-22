TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPVG. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.